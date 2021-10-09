AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,771 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.3% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.66. 1,280,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

