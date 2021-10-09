Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.08 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $122.80 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00089530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,927.54 or 1.00168253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.54 or 0.06445749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.