Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $418.56 million and approximately $29.45 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00096083 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005254 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00015270 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

