Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Price Hits $0.0317 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and $126.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00063999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00141238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.44 or 0.99873655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.97 or 0.06351329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.