AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,954 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 415.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Alcoa by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $46.03 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

