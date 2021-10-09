AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,525 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Liberty Global by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 5,834,739 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,378,000 after buying an additional 4,500,396 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after buying an additional 1,391,103 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Global by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,866,000 after buying an additional 1,307,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,755,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,460,000 after buying an additional 966,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.