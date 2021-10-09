AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,186 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Envestnet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 204,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.