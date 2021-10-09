AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,437 NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NuVasive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NuVasive by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,902.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

