AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Rite Aid worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RAD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

