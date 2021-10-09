AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,905,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,635,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

DEI opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.