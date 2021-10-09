AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lumentum by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lumentum by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

