AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,999 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.86. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

