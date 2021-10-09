AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 2,305 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $2,038,614.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,613,341.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $232.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.