AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 28,300 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

