AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 4,984 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 187,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 37,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

