AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,852 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. raised their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

