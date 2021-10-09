AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,532 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

