AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,489 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $94,657,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $86,181,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $152.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,278,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

