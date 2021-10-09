AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Anaplan by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Anaplan by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Anaplan by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $10,591,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $59.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

