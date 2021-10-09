AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $115.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

