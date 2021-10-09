AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 209.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

