AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 119.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,955,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after buying an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 644,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

