AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 48,652 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,677 shares of company stock worth $6,399,508 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

