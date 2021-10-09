AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,219 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

