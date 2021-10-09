AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Masimo by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 985.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI opened at $271.53 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $288.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.