AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $449,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 147,876.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CAE by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in CAE by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CAE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.