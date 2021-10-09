AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RH by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,731,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in RH by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $646.81 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $685.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

