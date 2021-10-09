AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $80,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $46,778,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 291.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,196,000 after acquiring an additional 466,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,161 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

