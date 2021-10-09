AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $106.54 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

