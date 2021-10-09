AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Shares of ROP opened at $451.59 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.17 and a 200-day moving average of $457.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

