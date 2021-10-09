AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $30,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,861,000 after buying an additional 195,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NWN opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.