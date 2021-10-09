AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.65.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $194.72 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $213.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

