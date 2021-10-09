AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 51,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 79.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 22,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Shares of RARE opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

