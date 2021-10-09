AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.