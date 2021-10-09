AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 126.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 31.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

