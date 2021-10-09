AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF opened at $101.12 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $102.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

