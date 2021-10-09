AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of ACC opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 715.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

