AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,879,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

CASY opened at $190.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.50. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

