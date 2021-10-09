AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,420 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 11.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GATX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

