AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $195.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

