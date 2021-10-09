AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $8,166,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NorthWestern by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.