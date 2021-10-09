AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 320.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.