AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ping Identity worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ping Identity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of PING stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

