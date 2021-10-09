AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

