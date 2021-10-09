AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth $36,310,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 619.6% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 316,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WK opened at $135.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.80 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $76,500,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $34,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WK. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

