AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,349 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 475,831 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

