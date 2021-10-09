AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,476 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 104.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 357,294 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 187.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 317,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 219.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,376 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $9,622,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $198,016. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

