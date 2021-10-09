AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 24,978 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,978 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.