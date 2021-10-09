AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,186 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 50.1% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

NYSE FRC opened at $204.03 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $206.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

