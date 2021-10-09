AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,167 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $299.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.60. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.58.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

